Southland Casino Racing is giving away cars to celebrate I-40 bridge reopening

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis is excited that the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge has reopened and is giving away four cars to celebrate.

Southland said it is giving away one car every three weeks for 12 weeks as part of the Free & Easy Car Giveaway.

You can read the full release below for details on how to enter.

Southland Casino Racing is giving away four cars to celebrate the reopening of the I-40 Hernando DeSoto bridge which fully opened on Monday, August 2, 2021. Southland is giving away one car every three weeks for 12 weeks in the Free & Easy Car Giveaway promotion.

Players started earning entries for the drawings on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 and will receive one entry for every 50 points earned while playing on their Lucky North® Club card. Players can earn five (5) times on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. All Lucky North Club members can receive one free entry each promotional drawing period and new members will receive five free entries when they sign up for a Lucky North Club card.

Drawings are at 6pm on Sunday, August 29, Sunday, September 19, Sunday, October 10 and Sunday, October 31. Players will swipe their Lucky North Players card at the promotional kiosks located on the casino floor between 4pm and 6pm to activate their entries on the day of the drawing. Ten winners will be draw on the day of the drawing and nine winners will receive $500 cash and one winner will win the Grand Prize of a car. Winners will have their choice of a Dodge® Ram® Pickup, Challenger®, Charger® or Jeep Cherokee®. Vehicles on display are for display purposes only. Actual vehicles may vary. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are registered trademarks of FCA US LLC. and not a sponsor of this promotion.

Jeff Strang, Senior Director of Marketing at Southland, noted “We have a fun, memorable campaign planned to support the Free & Easy Car Giveaway at Southland. We’re using TV, radio, outdoor, social and on property messaging to get the word out and create awareness of the bridge reopening and the car promotion. With the bridge open, Southland is once again, just seven minutes from downtown Memphis.”

Southland operates under Delaware North’s Play It Safe program of health and safety standards aimed at helping keep guests and employees safe. Southland implemented the program when it reopened in May of 2020. For more information on Southland’s commitment to care visit https://www.southlandcasino.com/play-it-safe.