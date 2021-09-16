Southland Casino Racing offering free dealer classes

Dealer School will be eight hours a day, 5 days a week for six weeks.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Have you ever wanted to be a dealer at a casino but thought the school would be too expensive?

Southland Casino Racing is offering free dealer classes for select students starting Sept. 27 on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and be a high school graduate or have a GED at minimum.

Applications can be completed in-person in Southland Casino Racing's Human Resources Department on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. If hired after completion of Dealer School, applicants will receive a $500 signing bonus after a month of classes.

After 180 days of continuous employment, the casino said it will offer an additional bonus of $1,500.

The application can also be filled out online by clicking here and must be submitted no later than Thursday, Sept. 23.