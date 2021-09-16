x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Southland Casino Racing offering free dealer classes

Dealer School will be eight hours a day, 5 days a week for six weeks.
COCONUT CREEK, FL - DECEMBER 17: A dealer works the blackjack table during the grand opening of the newest building at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on December 17, 2010 in Coconut Creek, Florida. The site offers up an additional 400-plus gaming positions, a new restaurant and a new venue with more space to gamble, dine and party. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Have you ever wanted to be a dealer at a casino but thought the school would be too expensive? 

Southland Casino Racing is offering free dealer classes for select students starting Sept. 27 on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and be a high school graduate or have a GED at minimum.

Applications can be completed in-person in Southland Casino Racing's Human Resources Department on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. If hired after completion of Dealer School, applicants will receive a $500 signing bonus after a month of classes. 

After 180 days of continuous employment, the casino said it will offer an additional bonus of $1,500. 

The application can also be filled out online by clicking here and must be submitted no later than Thursday, Sept. 23.

For more information, call Southland's Human Resources department at 870-400-4820. 

Related Articles