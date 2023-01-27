Southwest Tennessee Community College to close campus, go to virtual classes Friday ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

The school said, while classes usually go online on Fridays with some exceptions, all campus locations will be closed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College announced Thursday night they will close all campus locations - and switch to all-virtual classes - ahead of the anticipated release of the video of events which led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced earlier Thursday they have cancelled all after-school activities in anticipation of the video release.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said during a press conference Thursday he expects the video to release "at some point" after 6 p.m. Friday, and Memphis officials are urging calm from residents.

Five former Memphis Police officers were charged with second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, among other charges, Thursday.

Here's the full statement from Southwest Tennessee Community College:

