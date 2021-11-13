Southwest Tennessee Community College to temporarily move to virtual learning

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are going virtual these three days to give those who may have contracted the coronavirus while traveling and gathering during the Thanksgiving holiday a chance to possibly present symptoms and take appropriate measures to get tested, care for themselves and protect others,” President Tracy D. Hall said. “Since the onset of the pandemic, our priorities have been the health and welfare of students, employees, and the broader community. While we hold fast to our mission of student success, this proactive approach to prevent the transmission of the virus after a major holiday where families and the public may tend to gather and celebrate in close quarters is prudent and necessary. I am confident our students and employees can pivot and keep moving forward to success,” Dr. Hall said.