Drivers be aware: speed cameras go up in parts of Memphis starting Monday

“We put them in school zones and dangerous ‘S’ turns throughout the city," says the city's Chief Communication Officer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is a city of lead-foots. A speed limit sign doesn’t mean diddly to many drivers.

But be prepared for the eyes of Memphis watching you.

Fifteen new speed cameras go online this coming Monday. Memphis City Chief Communications Officer Ursula Madden says they were the City Council’s idea.

“The City Council - probably a year, a year and a half ago - voted to install speed cameras,” she says. “We put them in school zones and dangerous ‘S’ turns throughout the city.”

Memphis is one of the most dangerous cities in the country, when it comes to pedestrian injuries or death. School zones aren’t any different.

Madden says, “School hasn’t been in session because of the Colvid-19 situation,” she says. “When things get back to normal, and schools get going again, it will be something people will need to be mindful of - slowing down in school zones - and just for your safety dangerous ‘S’ curves.”