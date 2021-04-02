Speed limit not posted? It is now 25 MPH in Memphis

A City ordinance has passed to adjust the default speed limit to 25 MPH on all roadways where a speed limit sign is not currently posted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Based on a Traffic Engineering evaluation, a City ordinance has passed to adjust the default speed limit on all roadways where a speed limit sign is not currently posted. The Division of Engineering has recommended a reduction from 30 MPH to 25 MPH to improve safety in areas with a higher percentage of pedestrians, bike riders, and other vulnerable users.

This change will primarily impact residential roadways and roadways in the Downtown area and will go into effect around March 1, 2021.

“It is well documented that excessive speeding is a contributing factor in most traffic accidents and addressing speeding is a fundamental step in creating safer streets for all roadway users,” Randall Tatum, Traffic Engineering Administrator said. “We feel that this adjustment in the default/statutory speed limit, combined with enforcement, will have a positive impact on improving safety throughout the City.”