Spin to offer free scooter rides on Election Day across Memphis

Spin To Vote Program provides $10 ride credits on Nov. 3rd

Spin, the micromobility division of Ford, will offer free scooter rides to all Memphians on Election Day.

On Nov. 3, all Spin riders will be able to use the code “SPINTOVOTE” to access $10 in ride credits that can be used to travel to their local polling location.

Nearly 30% of eligible voters under the age of 30 cited access to transportation as the reason why they did not vote in 2016. In order for that not to happen again, Spin will offer its socially-distant, and safe transportation option for free to help people exercise their right to vote.

“Transportation should not be a barrier to exercising one’s Constitutional rights. Spin is focused on helping those who may otherwise be unable to have their voices heard,” said Holly Gordon, VP of Policy at Spin. “At the core of democracy is the ability for every citizen to vote. With the Spin to Vote campaign, we hope to help anyone in Memphis who wants to vote, get to their local polling station.”

The Spin To Vote campaign is also help facilitate voting access by: