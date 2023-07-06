Spirit airlines hosting giveaway celebrating nonstop flights to L.A. from Memphis

The airline said they are launching a third route from Memphis International Airport to Los Angeles (LAX).

Beginning June 7, 2023, the airline said the nonstop flights between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and LAX will start at an introductory price of $89* through July 12, 2023. Tickets are on sale at www.spirit.com. Los Angeles is now the third destination Spirit serves from Memphis, including Las Vegas and Orlando.

MEM is hosting "Spiritaneous," which is described to be a giveaway named after a spontaneous trip that the winners will take the same day it is announced who has won.

Participants can enter the giveaway — physically — by going to the airport and visiting the Mezzanine level of Terminal C on Wednesday June 7 between 9:30 and 9:55 a.m. Airport parking is said to be validated for participants.

Three winners will be selected at random to fly nonstop on Spirit's inaugural flight to LAX that same night at 8:59 p.m., according to MEM.

Each winner will get a pair of roundtrip flights and will be able to check one bag, carry on one bag, priority boarding and seat assignment per person, according to MEM.

Winners will be able to choose their return flight as either June 9 at 1:57 p.m. or June 10 at 1:57 p.m., according to MEM.

Three winners in total will be announced following a conference on June 7 at 10 a.m., according to MEM.

For the LAX flights, Spirit Airlines said that said a 182-seat Airbus 320 will be used.

“We’re proud to deliver the only daily, nonstop flight from Memphis to Los Angeles (LAX), making it more convenient than ever for Bluff City travelers to explore the west coast, and for more people to come and experience all the culture and experiences that Memphis has to offer,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, in a news release. “Our Memphis Guests have embraced Spirit’s high-value, low-fare service, allowing us to grow and bring More Go to incredible leisure destinations.”

“We are excited to see Spirit continuing to grow at MEM,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “More importantly, this flight gives MEM passengers another West Coast option, which has been one of the airport’s top air service priorities.”