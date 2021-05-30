"Splash Pad" water playground opens in Whitehaven

Mayor Strickland said that Splash Pads are a popular demand all throughout the city and that he's proud to bring one to Whitehaven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As it starts to heat up in Memphis, kids will have a new place to cool down in Whitehaven.

City leaders along with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland hosted a ribbon cutting for the brand new Splash Pad in Whitehaven.

"Whitehaven is an incredible community. But it was under resourced, so city government said we're going to start doing our part," said Mayor Strickland. "The private sector is doing their part and I think it's getting better and better."