Ribbon-cutting of McFarland Park 'splashpad' seeks to serve community 'ignored for too long'

Mayor Strickland said this splash pad was brought to the community by "Accelerate Memphis," an initiative to go into neighborhoods and spark change.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A particularly hot Memphis day must have seemed like the perfect time to celebrate a new "splashpad" in the Bluff City.

Mayor Jim Strickland took a visit to the McFarland park for the ribbon cutting of their new pad on Saturday. There were games, treats and lots of water for families to enjoy.

"These young people deserve great facilities, and that was a real important part of Accelerate Memphis," Strickland said. "We can't control where private investment goes, but we can control where government investment goes."

The splashpad is located at 4955 Cottonwood Road.