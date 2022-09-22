SRVS Direct Support Professional Academy holds first graduation

The DSP Academy is a program for people with disabilities which trains them and teaches them how to be direct support professionals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Residential and Vocational Services (SRVS) hosted its first Direct Support Professional Academy graduation Thursday.

The DSP Academy is a program for people with disabilities which trains them and teaches them how to be direct support professionals. DSPs provide direct care for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

SRVS is the only agency in Tennessee to provide a DSP Academy.

“The DSP academy is a collaboration between several agencies and organizations designed to help people with disabilities find work in the disability field. We have been working on this with the state of Tennessee and with the mayor’s group for several months now,” said Tyler Hampton, SRVS Executive Director.