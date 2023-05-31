St. Francis hosts blood drive with The American Red Cross| Here's how to register to give blood

According to the Red Cross, approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U. S., and someone needs blood in the U.S. every two seconds.

MEMPHIS, Mo. — Saint Francis will host a blood drive in partnership with The American Red Cross at 5959 Park Ave. in the Saint Catherine meeting room on Wednesday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The hospital said it needs more people to sign up to give blood. Anyone who wants to give blood can click here to register online.

To register, type "SaintFrancis" in the red box titled "find a blood drive."

According to the Red Cross, approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U. S., and someone needs blood in the U.S. every two seconds.

Blood supply is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.