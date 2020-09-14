St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to begin constructing new patient housing facility

Domino’s pledges $100 million to St. Jude during the next 10 years to fund The Domino’s Village.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will begin constructing The Domino’s Village, a new housing facility for patients and their families, this fall at 361 N. Third Street.

The new facility, which will cost $110 million, will open for St. Jude patient families in the spring of 2023. Domino’s announced today that it will contribute $100 million to St. Jude during the next 10 years to fund The Domino’s Village and support the mission of St. Jude.

“A diagnosis of pediatric cancer or other life-threatening diseases affects the entire family, and treatments can take months or even years,” said James R. Downing, M.D., St. Jude president and chief executive officer. “We asked patients and their families to tell us what would make their experience the best possible while staying at St. Jude. Their thoughts and ideas are reflected in the planning and design of this new residence.”

The design for the new six-story, 288,998-square-foot facility includes an underground parking garage, an outside courtyard/play area and a planned pedestrian bridge across North Third Street to the St. Jude campus. The new facility will feature 140 units for both short-term and long-term stays, including one-bedroom suites and two- and three-bedroom apartments. In addition, amenities and activity spaces customized for families and children of various ages will make the residence more like home.

With a $100M commitment over 10 years, this is the largest donor commitment in our history and we can’t thank the @Dominos leadership, franchisees, employees and customers enough for their incredible commitment to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. https://t.co/ymmkfGIcWT — St. Jude (@StJude) September 14, 2020

If a family must travel 35 miles or greater for their child’s treatment, St. Jude provides housing at no cost to the patient and caregiver. Families may stay in Tri Delta Place, Ronald McDonald House, Target House or The Parcels at Crosstown Concourse. Each of these facilities offers families comfortable lodging with recreational opportunities and other amenities. Since the start of its 2016–2021 strategic plan, St. Jude has treated 2,820 new cancer patients. The Domino’s Village will help meet this increased need.