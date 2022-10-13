St. Jude to further pediatric cancer research by fusing with two research centers to make "biggest academic partnership"

The three research centers are recognized as the world’s top research institutions. The partnered research will research the biological factors of childhood cancer.

The institutions said the research goal is to identify new vulnerabilities of pediatric cancer and speed up the search of cures for childhood cancer.

According to a press release, more than $60 million in joint funding was invested to make the partnership happen. Funding will be used to support scientific investment teams of about 80 to 100 investigators, data scientists and researchers.

Researchers said they hope to close knowledge gaps about the biological basis of childhood cancer, with hope to even discover treatments that are more effective.

The project is co-led by Francisca Vazquez, PhD, Broad Institute Cancer Dependency Map Project director, Charles W.M. Roberts, MD, PhD, St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center director, and Kimberly Stegmaier, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, vice chair of Pediatric Oncology Research.

According to Roberts, cancer still ranks as the number one cause of death by disease for children in the U.S.