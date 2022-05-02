How to register as a 'St. Jude Hero' for the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon

Registration for the St. Jude Heroes is open through May 31, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for ‘St. Jude Heroes’ for the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon set for Saturday, Dec. 3rd.

St. Jude Heroes raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as they train for the marathon, committing to raising a certain amount of money.

Over the years have raised $100 million since the event began in 2002.

Registration for the Heroes is open through May 31, 2022. Learn more and register at StJude.org/marathon2022. There are in-person and virtual race options available.

The St. Jude Marathon weekend is the single-day largest fundraiser for the children’s research hospital.

General registration for the marathon will open June 1st at 10 a.m. CT.