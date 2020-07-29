St. Jude Memphis Marathon modified but fundraising mission remains the same

Instead of in-person running, runners will compete different distance options at different times

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "Cancer doesn't stop, so we don't plan on stopping either," Kimberly Jessop said.

For Jessop and her husband Stephen, every time they run a half marathon, they do it in honor of their son - 15-year-old Bailey - treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2017 with a form of bone cancer in his right leg.

His parents said the teenager is thriving today.

"So many things have been canceled or postponed this year but something that doesn't stop is cancer and those kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital need us now to raise money more than ever," Stephen Jessop said.

The marathon fundraising won't change, but they'll be no in-person running in early December.

Instead, options for participants include running the full marathon length point on your own course between November 29th & December 5th, running two distances between September and race week or all four distances in that same time period.

"I'm glad they are having it so we can still participate, we'll miss the crowds but you know it's just part of it to keep everyone safe," Kimberly Jessop said.

"You have so many emotions and that really drives your running," Gibson Kelley said.

Kelley is part of 'Breakaway Running For A Cause', one of the marathon's leading group fundraisers.

She - and fellow team member Bryan Roberson - said the new expanded marathon calendar presents new advantages.

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is going virtual this fall for all participants, and you're invited to register for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Virtual Experience. Learn more: https://t.co/A0fiuPhTMV pic.twitter.com/2WksKXdOUQ — St. Jude (@StJude) July 28, 2020

"If you are able to space your races out and do a race a month or something like that you can constantly say, "this is my 5K week, do you want to sponsor a mile?" or "hey, this is my 10K week, do you want to sponsor two miles?" Kelley said.

"It's still going on, there's still fundraising need and trying to get it out as much as possible to encourage people to not only sign up but fund raise," Roberson said.

St. Jude Memphis Marathon organizers said since they'll be unable to verify the results, participants will not be eligible for awards this year.