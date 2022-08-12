Here's how you can support 11-year-old cancer patient Hadlee's passion for art

Professionals, customers, and even others can purchase art-filled capes from My Salon Suite by calling 901-264-9647. All money raised by cape sales goes to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One St. Jude patient's dream of becoming an artist is turning into reality. After spending time drawing sharpening her skill and passion for art while being treated at St. Jude, 11-year-old Hadlee found out one of her pieces will be featured on hairdresser capes at My Salon Suite in Cordova.

My Salon Suite is a salon franchise that rents salon suites to hairdressers, beauty, and cosmetology professionals.

Hadlee’s art will be printed on salon capes used for clients. The capes, traditionally used to keep guest neat, clean, and free from hair, will now serve as a conversation starter, raising awareness about how to help the fight against childhood cancer.

Professionals, customers, and even others will be able to purchase the art-filled capes from My Salon Suite by calling 901-264-9647. All money raised by cape sales will be donated to St. Jude.

St. Jude's commitment to supporting families, furthering cancer research and its efforts to cure cancer its expensive, and the hospital needs continuous support.

My Salon Suite has had a long term relationship with St. Jude, and the franchise said its regular donations to St. Jude is one of its largest philanthropical efforts.