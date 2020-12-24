St. Vincent de Paul provides free meals 365 days a year including on Christmas

People hungry and in need can get a free meal on Christmas Day at 1306 Monroe Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's an extra giving spirit around the holidays, but at St. Vincent de Paul, that spirit flows 365 days a year.

For 30 years, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul has helped the homeless population of Memphis.

Every single day of the year, they dish out free meals to those that need it. That means no holidays off, including Christmas.

“There are people out there who have no place to go and no family, maybe no shelter and no home and we know there are other places that are doing it on that particular day but we do it every day and we’re still going to do it on the holidays," Gloria Hyden, St. Vincent de Paul volunteer coordinator, said.

On Christmas, St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen Manager Elliott Renn said the menu will be taken up a notch fit for a proper Christmas celebration. They'll also hand out hygiene kits, gloves and socks to keep people warm.

Renn said anyone and everyone is welcome and that's exactly how they want people to feel there too.

“I’ve had a lot of customers tell me that this is basically kind of the highlight of their day," he said. "It gives them a chance to have somewhere they feel like they’re welcomed. A lot of the places they go, people kind don’t want them around but we welcome everyone who comes here.”

2020 has kept Renn busy in the St. Vincent de Paul kitchen. He said for several months the number of meals they were serving each day nearly doubled because of the pandemic. On an average day, prior to COVID-19, they would serve up to 300 meals a day.

“Our numbers nearly doubled starting about back in April all the way up until about two months ago we noticed it started to slow back down to normal but yeah our numbers doubled for several months," he said.

Due to the pandemic, guests can't come in to the dining hall to eat and enjoy the company of others. Instead, for safety, the meals have to be received from a window and taken to-go.

People can go to their location at 1306 Monroe Ave. every day and on Christmas between 9:30 and 11 a.m. to get a meal.