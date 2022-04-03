Staks in East Memphis temporarily closes following robbery

According to a Memphis Police report, two suspects robbed two employees at the restaurant on Poplar Ave., who were closing up for the day on April 3, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Staks Pancake Kitchen in East Memphis is closed until further notice, according to a post on the popular restaurant’s Facebook page.

In the post from the evening April 3, 2022, Staks said “Our East Memphis location at Poplar and Perkins will be closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Please keep our Staks family in your thoughts and prayers.”

This all comes after a robbery was reported at the restaurant in the 4600 block of Poplar Ave. earlier that day. According to the police report, Memphis police were called to the scene about 4:30 p.m. as two employees were closing for the day.

They told investigators two men came in through the back door, and one of the suspects pointed a gun at them. Police said that suspect then grabbed money from the cash register and patted down the victims. They said he also stole the victim’s purses, car keys, a gun, and phones.

Police said the suspects dropped a deposit bag while running out the back.

Investigators said the suspects took off in one of the victim’s vehicles, which was later found in the Trezevant Apartments. Investigators said one of the victim’s purses was on top of a dumpster next to the car.

Anyone with information in the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.