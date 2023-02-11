Labor board issues complaint against Starbucks for issuing subpoenas to 'Memphis 7'

The Starbucks location rehired "The Memphis Seven" officially in November.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Starbucks location in Memphis that was ordered to reinstate seven striking workers' jobs in November is now facing criticism for Starbucks issuing subpoenas to these workers.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has now issued a complaint that the "The Memphis 7" were pressured into turning over all correspondence with the media and any communication about their termination from the 3388 Poplar Ave. location.

This included emails, text messages and voicemails, according to Starbucks Workers United.

An investigation by the NLRB found that Starbucks as a company "interfered with, restrained and coerced employees in the exercise of their rights guaranteed by the National Labor Relations Act."

Nikki Taylor Marin, a Starbucks barista and one of the Memphis 7, said she is "glad that the law is supporting the workers."

"The subpoena came out of nowhere and was wildly unexpected," Martin said. "They wanted all of our emails and texts, even those that might have compromising and personal information. We didn't think it was fair for them to ask for that, and now we know it wasn't."

A spokesperson for Starbucks said the company continues to contend that the allegations of this case "should be evaluated on a far evaluation of all facts."