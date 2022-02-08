Starbucks fires Memphis workers involved in unionization efforts

ABC News reports the company was notified of "several safety and security violations" that took place at the store.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starbucks fired a handful of employees in Memphis who were seeking to unionize their store on Tuesday, which is one of several nationwide where workers have filed for union elections since December.

Reggie Borges, a spokesman for Starbucks, told ABC News that the company's decision to terminate several employees at the Poplar/Highland store comes after "several policy violations", with all being "terminable" offenses.

ABC News reports the company was notified of "several safety and security violations" that took place at the store. When reviewing security footage from the store during their investigation, Borges said the company noticed employees violating "numerous policies", which included maintaining a secure work environment and upholding security standards.

Borges said security footage showed employees allowing unauthorized personnel behind the store bar and in the store after hours, and an employee opened the store’s safe without proper authorization. These company violations are all “terminable” offenses, according to Borges, and the employees were aware of the rules through company trainings.

Borges could not say how many were terminated due to this incident, as the investigation is currently ongoing. However, the Associated Press reports seven employees were fired.

Borges said that Starbucks respects their employees’ right to unionize, despite the fact that the company does not believe that they need “a third party to connect and communicate directly” with employees.

Starbucks' full statement is below:



"Starbucks takes safety and security seriously. Our safety and security policies are in place to protect partners and to protect our customers and the communities we serve. Our partners’ safety and security are of utmost concern. These policies protect partners as we have experienced tragic events when these policies have been violated. All partners are aware of these policies, and receive training related to them. This training clearly states that violating these policies may result in termination.



When we were made aware of several safety and security violations at our Poplar/Highland Starbucks store, we opened an investigation. Our investigation revealed that partners violated numerous policies, including maintaining a secure work environment and safe security standards.



To be clear:

Several partners remained in the store and opened a locked door after the close of business without permission or authority.

Non-partners and those who are not on shift or otherwise not actively closing the store are not allowed access to the store when it is closed for business. Despite this, partners allowed unauthorized individuals into the closed store.

Partners also let these unauthorized individuals behind the line and in the back of house while leaving the unlocked door unattended.

One partner also opened the store safe when the partner was not the designated cash controller and another allowed this violation to occur.



These egregious actions and blatant violations cannot be ignored. As a result of our investigation, several partners involved are no longer with Starbucks given the significant violations of these policies. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not go into further detail here."

Starbucks Workers United took to Twitter in response to the firings and said: "Starbucks corporate is currently firing virtually the entire union leadership in Memphis after they spoke to the media. They are repeating history by retaliating against unionizing workers. The arc of Starbucks' union-busting is long, but it bends toward losing."

Starbucks corporate is currently firing virtually the entire union leadership in Memphis after they spoke to the media. They are repeating history by retaliating against unionizing workers. The arc of Starbucks' union-busting is long, but it bends toward losing. https://t.co/ksgCFmNI0c — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) February 8, 2022

Democratic Memphis Sen. Raumesh Akbari said the following on the firings: “We live in America, the land of the free, where we value work and it’s illegal to fire people for forming a union. Working people deserve the same freedom CEOs have: the freedom to negotiate a fair return on their work.”

The store will remain closed, as the store currently doesn't have any power and is being run on a generator. The store will reopen with help from other local Starbucks employees.