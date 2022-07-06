Starbucks location that fired the 'Memphis 7' set to vote on unionizing the store location

The Memphis 7 will host a union vote viewing party with District Attorney nominee Steve Mulroy at the Mulroy and Harris Headquarters at from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Starbucks location that received heat after firing five union organizers and two other employees in February, now known as the Memphis 7, is scheduled to vote on store unionization Tuesday, June 7at 10 a.m.

Although Starbucks denies the allegations that the seven workers were fired for organizing a store union, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) believes otherwise after conducting an investigation into the store management's handling of its employee's unionizing efforts.

The NLRB filed a petition in a U.S. District Court on May 10 requesting that courts force the employer to "cease and desist" unfair labor practice and immediately rehire the seven workers who were fired.

The petition listed several ways that NLRB said the Starbucks employer violated labor laws.

According to Starbucks, the workers were fired for reasons that were unrelated to the union campaign, and they explained that the employees took actions that violated the store's safety and security policies.

The Memphis 7 have received consistent local and national support throughout their fight against Starbucks' alleged union busting practices.

DA nominee Mulroy expressed his support for the Memphis 7 in a tweet, inviting people to "witness history".

The Memphis 7, the NLRB, and Mulroy have high hopes that the union vote will fall in their favor.