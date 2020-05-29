State, local leaders want Memphis mayor to condemn some police officers’ actions during protest

Some are calling for protocols to be put in place for empathetic, peaceful response when people in Memphis exercise First Amendment rights

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — State, Shelby County leaders, and local activists are calling on Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to denounce the actions of some Memphis Police officers during a silent protest Wednesday night.

Thursday, Mayor Strickland said he was proud of the way his officers conducted themselves, but local leaders disagree as video of one of the demonstrators being knocked to the ground by police is circulating online.

Memphis Police arrested five protesters on Union Avenue Wednesday night. Two of them are at 201 Poplar, waiting on bond. Local activists are demanding to Memphis Police they be released immediately.

“We wanted to show Memphis, we wanted to show the world that we can do this silently, we can do this respectfully, we could do this by implementing CDC guidelines but that’s not what transpired,” said protest organizer Ayo Awkinmoladun.

The silent protest’s mission was to honor the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmad Arbery, killings that have received national attention.

“When national events take place, often people ask why are we responding here. It’s because it boils over into the inequity that we face everyday, said Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer, who represents District 7.

For hours, demonstrators chanted and marched. However, organizers say it was interrupted by racial slurs and offensive language by members of Confederate 901.

“Those are the folks that should have been caroled, those are the folks that should have been shut out and away from the peaceful protesters to allow them to carry out their first amendment rights,” said Tennessee State Representative G.A. Hardaway, who represents District 93.

Barriers were put up to separate the two groups, but tensions rose as protestors and officers spilled onto Union Avenue.

“The reactions to law enforcement and the administration to protesters in this city is a problem,” said Theryn Bond, a local demonstrator.

Some activists say Memphis Police officers were out of line as video circulated online of a first-time protestor being knocked to the ground.

“We ask for the same thing every time we are met with the same level of insensitivity, disregard, and disrespect. They would rather demonize protestors and people who are marching than they would rather change the policies and the practices that make people have to march,” said Reverend Dr. Earle Fisher, community activist.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings released this statement: "I am aware that the citizens of Memphis want to be heard, and I support the expression of the First Amendment right; however, law and order must be maintained for the safety of all citizens. Protesters cannot block roadways, assault officers, or disrupt others within our community. The officers of the Memphis Police Department have become accustomed to responding to protests within the City of Memphis, and our goal is to continue to respond professionally and provide protection and order for all citizens."