State of Memphis Housing Summit to take place Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A summit is being held Thursday on the state of the Memphis housing. This year's theme is a ‘roadmap to equitable revitalization.’

This event will be virtual so you will need to register online HERE. It runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The virtual event will cover a very special conversation between Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and his counterparts in Jackson, Mississippi, and Little Rock, Arkansas, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and housing challenges such as homelessness, rental market instability, and neighborhood changes.

It will also look at preventing the spread of predatory housing schemes, health impacts on housing instability, addressing blight at the root, and more.