State of Arkansas donating tree seedlings to honor loved ones lost to COVID-19

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the donation of 10,000 oak saplings by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture on the one-year anniversary of the first reported positive COVID-19 case in the state.

The saplings are meant to be planted in remembrance of the lives lost to the virus this past year.

If you are interested in getting your free sapling, you can call the forestry division in your area to pick it up Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.