State of Emergency declared in Memphis due to extreme cold, icy conditions

Mayor Jim Strickland made the declaration Friday, urging residents to stay off the roads.
Highland Strip in Memphis after winter weather moved in on December 22, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A State of Emergency has been delcared in the City of Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Friday morning.

Mayor Strickland announced the emergency was due to the weather conditions presenting a significant danger to public safety, including flash freezing on stationary objects, property damage, widespread power outages, significantly icy roads and its impact on the operation of public transportation and emergency vehicles.

"It is imperative that the City take all necessary measures to minimize the effects and impact of severe winter weather," Strickland said in the emergency declaration. 

While Strickland did not say how long the State of Emergency would last, per state law, it is limited to seven days locally but could be extended.

