Stax Museum of American Soul Music added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The museum hosted a special event to celebrate being included in the official book which shows all of the venues on the trail.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music is now an official site on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

The book also discusses the civil rights movement in the South, and now includes several places in Memphis related to the movement.

“My sisters and I were actively involved in Memphis’s civil rights movement throughout the 1960s,” said Elaine Lee Turner. “What began as regular sit-ins, which usually consisted of the Lee family, became marches from Memphis to Jackson, MS, alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights activists. The peace that Dr. King exuded gave us the courage and confidence to continue being part of this brave movement. Today, that sense of peace and pride remains with me in my work to educate the Memphis community and our visitors about our city’s rich civil rights legacy.”