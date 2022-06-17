Greater Memphis Chambers is sending teachers in the field

Teachers will extern at local businesses under a new program that seeks to understand how best to help students who take up STEM studies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber announced its new STEM Teacher Externship Program, making strides towards its goal to help 20,000 college students graduate with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degrees by the end of 2030.

According to the Greater Memphis Chamber, school teachers will extern at local businesses for two weeks, giving them the chance to learn all that they can about the opportunities students who take up STEM studies may have in the business world.

The program seeks to understand how best to help students who take up STEM studies take advantage of those possible opportunities.