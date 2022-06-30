White Station students are traveling to Washington | Here's why

The White Station Middle School team "Supernovas" won state and regional competitions and will represent six southern states in the national competition .

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's a big day for one group of middle school students here in the Mid-South. White Station Middle School is in Washington right now preparing to compete in eCybermission, one of the biggest STEM competitions.

The eCybermission is a U.S. army supported national STEM competition, and its organizers said its mission is to explore how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics work in your world.

They are one of twenty teams selected in the U.S. to represent Memphis.

The team will present their study to judges and also to the community.

Their focus is to find out if digital media really helps people de-stress.

The group of eighth graders studied how time scrolling social media and playing video games effected stress levels in students at their own White Station Middle School."

The White Station Middle School team "Supernovas" won state and regional competitions and become the national finalist to represent the six southern states.