$10,000 offered by ATF, NSSF for information on stolen guns from Atoka pawn shop

Nearly 170 guns were stolen from a pawn shop in Atoka, Tennessee, and now two organizations are offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as well as the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are collectively offering the money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people who burglarized the South End Gun and Pawn LLC. This store is located at 14382 US 51 North in Atoka.

The ATF said that an officer with the Atoka Police Department was on routine patrol on Sept. 9 at 1 a.m. when he saw a blue pickup trick backed up to a closed business. When the officer pulled into the parking lot, the truck drove off, according to the ATF.

This officer followed the truck southbound on Highway 51 until he couldn't see them, according to the ATF. The truck was traveling at dangerously high speeds in the direction of Shelby County, according to ATF.

Officers found that the suspects had forcibly gained access into the pawn shop by ramming into the side of the building with their pickup truck, according to the ATF.

The suspect's blue pickup truck is potentially a GMC with rear-end damage, according to the ATF.

"The ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspect/s who are responsible for this crime before they commit future crimes," said ATF Nashville Field Division Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.