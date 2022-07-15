Stomp the City Iconic Awards show heads to Memphis in the name of change

The event will raise money for local organizations to help address crime and other social issues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stomp the City Iconic Awards Show will roll into Memphis Saturday, July 23 with more than 49 celebrities bringing awareness to domestic violence, gun violence, racism, and hunger.

The event is a fundraiser for local non-profit organizations that help address community violence and other social issues.

“When your family can’t go to Kroger because and buy groceries because of gun violence we’ve got to address is. It doesn’t always start with elected officials; it doesn’t always start in the church. We’ve got to address gun violence in our homes first,” event founder Michael Dockery said.

Some big names will be honored for their work in the community, not just here in Memphis, but all over the country. Actress Lisa Ray will be given the iconic female silver screen award. Actor Clifton Powell will be presented with the iconic lifetime achievement award.

2022 Stomp The City Iconic Awards July 23 Cannon Center for the Performing Arts Downtown Memphis For more info:... Posted by 2022 Stomp The City Iconic Awards on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

“We’ve got to give our kids something to do other than picking up a gun. It starts in the home and it ends at city hall. Our elected officials have to step up and find programs for our kids,” Dockery said.

The show will be hosted by Darrin Henson with co-host Lester Bibbs.

The red carpet hosted by Lovely Mimi will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the main event starting at 8 p.m.

There are also several free events leading up to the award show.

For more information on tickets and events click here.

There will be performances by Ruff Endz, Lil G, TrillVille, Gangsta Black, Michael Lee and many more.