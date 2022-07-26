Streetlights in your Memphis neighborhood may soon be upgraded

The City of Memphis and MLGW announced Ameresco, Inc. will partner on the streetlighting upgrade project.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and MLGW are planning to update streetlights across the city, and Tuesday, announced Ameresco, Inc. will partner on the project.

The City said the goal is to update LED streetlighting, controls, and networking while also reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. City leaders said the project will provide more illumination, enhanced safety, and reduce maintenance needs, with energy savings annually of more than 37 million kWh. They said those energy and operating cost savings will pay for itself over the lifetime of the system.

The city said the project will also provide jobs for Memphis area residents during the construction of the upgraded lighting.

“We are now almost ready to begin converting all 77,000 streetlights across our city to LED bulbs. By doing this, we will be bringing significantly improved lighting to every neighborhood in Memphis,” Mayor Jim Strickland said in a news release. “As I stated in my State of the City last year, no longer will criminals have a safe harbor to operate under cover of darkness and prey on our citizens in dimly lit parts of the City. I’m pleased this much-needed project will be starting soon.”

“MLGW is pleased to work with the City of Memphis and Ameresco to upgrade MLGW’s street lighting system within the City of Memphis to provide enhanced lighting, substantial energy savings, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and lower maintenance costs,” J.T. Young, President and CEO, MLGW said.

In total, Ameresco said it has converted more than 800,000 streetlights to LED light sources, of which over 50% are controlled by a lighting management system.

Construction is expected to begin in Fall 2022 and reach completion by Fall 2023.