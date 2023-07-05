Strickland says Downtown Memphis juvenile abatement plan to start on 'pilot basis'

Critics of the program say that it lacks community input. Mayor Strickland says when the program is launched it will be on a "pilot basis."

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis is about one month out from the Memphis Police Department's controversial plan to enforce a late-night curfew for juveniles.

The department (MPD) says June is a more realistic time to begin the plan, but Memphis mayor Jim Strickland said the exact details for the plan aren't set in stone.

"We’re still working towards that — we have to start on a pilot basis," mayor Strickland said. "City government — we don’t have places to detain anyone."

What is known is that children under 18 could end up at the Greenlaw Community Center if they are out late. The City of Memphis has stated they are committed to enforcing the curfew this way.

“Nothing good happens after midnight and a 15-year-old out after midnight is not safe for that 15-year-old,” Strickland said. “most the public wants us to enforce the curfew, and it’s better for the young people to do it too.”

Still, those like community organizer Gilbert Carter say the abatement plan raises concerns. He said this entire plan lacks community input.

“The most important way to bring about great works in any community is to hear from the very residents in any community that you look to bring about the great works in,” Carter said.

Only a temporary fix, some community members say, should serve as a signal for parents to become more involved.