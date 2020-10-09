Suicide calls up 22% during pandemic at Memphis Crisis Center

If you are in crisis or need someone, call 901-CRISIS-7. The National Suicide Hotline number is 1-800-273-TALK.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to take a toll on the mental health of people based on the reported calls coming in to the Memphis Crisis Center.

The Memphis Crisis Center reports a high increase of calls six months after the start of the pandemic. The center reports it is receiving around 600 more calls a month. Suicide calls are up 22% compared to last year.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Thursday marked World Suicide Awareness Day.

“Clearly, we’ve seen a lot of people dealing with issues of depression, anxiety, fear, loneliness because of social isolation and we all know how important human connection is in a time like this,” Memphis Crisis Center Executive Director Mike LaBonte said.

LaBonte said calls across the board are up. A quarter of them are directly related to the pandemic, he said.

The crisis center reports a 63% increase in calls related to financial struggles, a 243% increase related to employment issues and a 100% increase in calls dealing with food insecurity. That increase is cause for alarm for the center.

“Those physical challenges, those stresses caused by finances can exacerbate underlying mental health issues and substance abuse issues,” LaBonte said.

LaBonte said many of the calls are coming from people who feel isolated due to the pandemic and are looking for someone to hear them out.

“This pandemic even when someone is not calling with a specific COVID-related situation its exacerbated by the fact because people are socially isolated right now,” he said. “The human connection is piece is so important.”

The Memphis Crisis Center hotline is open all hours of the day. Around 60 volunteers handle the calls each week. LaBonte said the line isn’t only for people in crisis. They’re there to listen to them but also to connect with resources that can help.

“Part of this intervention process is making sure people have the resources they need to cope and overcome in the long-term,” he said. “What we do is in many ways is mental health first aid it’s a kind of emotional first aid but what we want to do is set up our callers for success moving forward.”

Because calls remain high, LaBonte said more volunteers are needed. To find out more information, click here.