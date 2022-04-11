Training event helps healthcare workers provide support for those struggling with mental health and addiction

“Beneath the Surface: A deeper dive into attachment disorders and addictions” is a training program available to local social workers, doctors, and therapist.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the country’s longest running treatment centers for addiction and mental health will be in Memphis Friday morning.

Cumberland Heights partnered with the experimental healing center to host a training event that teaches healthcare workers how to better treat people suffering from mental illnesses.

The program is called “Beneath the Surface: A deeper dive into attachment disorders and addictions”

Jaimie Richey works with the organization and says addiction is something his entire family has struggled with from his dad, to his sister, and even himself.

Richey said at one point he says, he even tried taking his own life, but he was unsuccessful.

Since having his own experience with struggling to manage his mental health, he’s been advocating for people here in Memphis, directing them to the resources and help they need.

He said during the training event, local social workers, doctors, and therapist will learn new ways to treat people who are suffering in silence.

“So often people will do really well in treatment and then go back home to that same environment and end up relapsing," Richey said. If we can train these social workers to address some of the underlying issues the disease and think we could prevent a lot more relapses.”