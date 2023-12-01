Sultana Disaster Museum set to reopen Jan. 14

The museum remembers the story and lives of those lost involved in the explosion of the Sultana in the Mississippi River.

MARION, Ark. — The 1865 destruction of the steamboat Sultana is the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history.

It's estimated more than 1,000 people died when it sank near Marion, Arkansas, just a 15 minute drive from Memphis.

A museum about the disaster is reopening Saturday, Jan. 14. The museum remembers the story and lives of those lost involved in the explosion of the Sultana in the Mississippi River.

According to the museum's Facebook page, new additions feature an updated introductory film and a new video viewing station.

They've acquired an old school gymnasium from the Marion School District. They plan to renovate the gymnasium and make that their new museum.

The new facility will have 22,000 square feet and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays only.