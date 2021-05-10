Summer camps offer transformation experience for kids, break for parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer camps are preparing to welcome kids back this summer after pandemic shutdowns impacted many in 2021.
Hattiloo Theatre in Overton Crossing is offering a Self-Identity Camp for Black youth.
"Most of our Black youth grow up simply “learning to cope”. Rather than acquiring the tools to heal and take care of themselves, they utilize unhealthy survival mechanisms that breed dysfunctional codependency on external sources. We must equip our Black youth, as early as possible, with the tools they need to thrive, instilling self-love and promoting inner peace."
The YMCA will also bring back summer camps. Early registration is encouraged with many locations already on a waitlist.
The non-profit, Arrow Creative is taking over the Memphis College of Art's summer camp.