Summer Learning Academy locations and Ed. Rice Community Center closed due to power outages

There are currently 18 summer learning locations closed due to power outages. Ed. Rice Community Center also said summer camp is cancelled today due to outages.
Credit: ABC24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several parents may need backup childcare today after Memphis Shelby County Schools announced that 18 Summer Learning Academy locations are closed today due to power outages. 

Memphis Parks also said summer camp at the Ed. Rice Community Center is cancelled, and the center is closed due to outages.

The following Summer Learning Academy locations are closed:

  •  E.E Jeter Elementary School
  •  Frayser Elementary School
  • Westside Elementary School
  • Barret's Chapel Elementary School
  • Shelby Oaks Elementary School
  • Treadwell Elementary School
  • Treadwell Middle School
  • Wells Station Elementary School
  • White Station Elementary School
  • Highland Oaks Elementary School
  • Ross Elementary School
  • Ford Road Elementary School
  • Germantown Elementary School
  • Germanshire Elementary School
  • Cordova Middle School
  • Highland Oaks Middle School
  • Grahamwood Elementary School
  • Sea Isle Elementary School 

