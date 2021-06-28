Summer Wells reward fund: Here's how you can donate

The TBI said Summer has short, blonde hair and is thought to be wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and possibly be barefoot.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The reward fund for Summer Wells is set up and finalized, according to Church Hill Rescue Squad Captain Timothy Coup.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the reward fund can go to any Civis Bank Branch and request to place money in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account.

Once this money is placed in the fund, it will stay there for 6 months. If there are no tips and or leads that result in the location or recovery of Summer Wells, those funds will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday. The TBI said Summer has short, blonde hair and is thought to be wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and possibly be barefoot.

The child, the youngest of four, last was seen June 15, almost two weeks ago, at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County, and her parents reported her missing about 6:30 p.m. that night.