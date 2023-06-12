Monday night shooting injures one man, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot Monday night near 752 North Dunlap Street, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded toward 9 p.m. and that the man was transported by a private vehicle to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said that two armed men ran away from the scene. One suspect wore a black ski mask and the other suspect wore all black, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.