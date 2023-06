Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was wounded Monday night in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded toward 10 p.m. and that one man was injured.

MPD said that one woman was detained. The victim was in non-critical condition, according to MPD.