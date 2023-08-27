Former Tennessee governor Sundquist dies in Memphis at 87, will lie in state at capitol in Nashville

The Illinois native was the most recent governor to hail from West Tennessee during his time in office from 1995 to 2003.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Don Sundquist, former Tennessee congressman and two-term governor, has died overnight at Baptist hospital in Memphis at the age of 87, friends confirmed to ABC24 Sunday morning.

Governor Bill Lee's office shared the news stating that Sundquist passed peacefully, "surrounded by family, following surgery and a short illness."

The Illinois native was the most recent governor to hail from West Tennessee during his time in office from 1995 to 2003. He and his wife, Martha, moved to Townsend in the Smoky mountains right after leaving office. But about a year and a half ago, with his health declining, the couple moved to a retirement facility in Collierville.

Sundquist's close friends say he was taken off a ventilator Saturday night and was with his closest family at the time of his passing. While arrangements have not been finalized, ABC24 has confirmed the governor will lie in state at the capitol in Nashville on Sept. 7.

After that, he will be buried in Townsend, Tennessee at the base of the Smoky Mountains he loved so much.

“We are comforted by our faith and friends, and know he is with our Lord and loved ones in heaven,” former first lady Martha Sundquist said.

Before Sundquist's time as governor, he was a six-term congressman representing the Memphis area starting in the early 1980s.

Sundquist had a reputation as a conservative but soon after getting elected to his second term, he proposed tax reform measures that drew quick criticism.

Seeking more revenue for the state, he proposed what amounted to an income tax, something most state politicians are loathe to discuss.

It sparked protests and left a mark on his term as governor.

"Governor Sundquist was an impactful leader and principled statesman who devoted his life to public service,” current Tennessee governor Bill Lee said. “As Tennessee’s governor for two terms, he contributed to our state’s legacy of fiscal responsibility and expanded opportunity for Tennesseans through historic economic development. Maria and I join all Tennesseans in honoring Governor Sundquist’s remarkable life, and we pray God’s comfort over Martha and their family in the days ahead.”

While in office, Sundquist also pushed for welfare reform, and Tennessee offered universal health insurance, according to the National Governors Association. Sundquist also was a major booster of economic development for the state.

Friends and officials alike posted tributes to Sundquist on social media.

Don Sundquist was a loyal friend and a man with a good heart. He helped our state prosper & expanded health insurance for Tennesseans. He put the state ahead of his own political interests. The Alexander family sends to Martha & their family our sympathy & respect for Don’s life. — Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) August 27, 2023

Chuck and I are saddened to hear of former Gov. Don Sundquist’s passing.



He was a good man, who served our country and state faithfully in the U.S. Navy, as Congressman, and as Governor.



We join Tennesseans in prayer for his wife Martha, 3 children, and grandchildren. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 27, 2023

My heart goes out to the Sundquist family with the loss this morning of Governor Sundquist. He gave 20 years in service to our state which he loved so much. I will forever be grateful to him in allowing me to serve in his first administration. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) August 27, 2023

I’m sorry to hear my friend Don Sundquist died this morning. He served in Congress and also as our 47th Governor of Tennessee. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 27, 2023