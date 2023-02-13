New law may make day after Super Bowl a holiday, if passed

Although the bill is not up for vote yet, its chances of becoming law are looking pretty nice.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many were glued to the TV for this year's Super Bowl, watching the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl celebrations can get a little crazy, with lots of fun that you may need to recoup from, which is why a Tennessee lawmaker is suggesting that the day after the Super Bowl be considered a state holiday, according to the Tennessee General Assembly.

House Representative Joe Towns, who represents District 84 in Memphis and parts of Shelby County, proposed House Bill 1463.

The bill aims to remove Columbus Day as a legal holiday, replacing it with the first Monday after the Super Bowl, amending TCA Section 15-1-101. Senator London Lamar sponsored the bill.

So far, the bill has passed in the Senate state and local government committee on February 6. It is now in the public service subcommittee.