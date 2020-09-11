Super K-Mart store case back in environmental court Monday

Residents of Hickory Hill says the site has piles of garbage and trash on it, making it an eyesore.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The case involving an old K-mart store in Hickory Hill will make its way back into environmental court Monday morning.

Residents have been using the vacant lot and building as an illegal dumping site, causing it to be an eyesore in the community.

Records show the building is owned by Texas company JMK 5 Winchester LLC. Attorney Jerome Karam missed the last three consecutive court appearances.

Community leader Patricia Rogers is outraged at the small fines of $50 the judge has issued for no-shows and has hired Attorney Rickey Wilkins to oversee the judge's handling of the case.

"I want to address the court and ensure the rights and interests of the citizens are front and center during the court's handling of the Super K-Mart case and the owner missing multiple court hearings," Wilkins stressed.