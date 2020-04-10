Supporters of President Trump rally in Downtown Memphis

The pre-planned parade was scheduled prior to the announcement of President Trump having Covid-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pre-planned parade for President Trump went on as scheduled Saturday afternoon in downtown Memphis.

The group gathered downtown before quickly hopping on I-55 to cross the bridge into Arkansas.

Supporters of President Trump paused to listen to the national anthem and before they got in their cars and drove across Downtown Memphis.

We asked organizers why mask wearing didn't appear to be a priority.

"We're outside any everybody if they want to wear a mask they can if they don't want wear a mask they don't have to wear a mask, we're just asking people to social distance," said supporter Megan Mays.