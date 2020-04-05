Surprise drive-thru prom for senior with down syndrome

Davis is like thousands of other Mid-South seniors who had looked forward to her prom, but wasn’t able due to COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping one Mid-South family from celebrating their senior's special moments.

Tasha Love emailed these photos of her daughter, Jordan Davis, enjoying her surprise drive-thru prom Saturday night.

Davis is a senior at Kirby High School and got a chance to slay in a special dress made by her mother. She was then escorted to the end of the driveway by her father, met by decorations and even given a corsage.

Friends and family drove by and played some of Jordan's favorite Beyonce songs and gave her gifts.

Davis is like thousands of other Mid-South seniors who had looked forward to her prom, but wasn’t able due to COVID-19.