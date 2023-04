Police said they have one man detained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot in South Memphis on Friday.

MPD said the incident took place in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue — at Gill and Silver St. This location is down the street from St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church.

MPD said they responded at 4 p.m. and that one man was located, then transported to Regional One in critical condition.

