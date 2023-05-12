Huey's shooting suspect, who was previously released, back in jail on two other car break-in charges

These thefts reportedly took place in Cordova and Cooper Young. The car that was stolen was found near Memphis International Airport.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect that Memphis police say was involved in a car break-in who was shot by an off-duty police officer in front of the East Memphis Huey's on Poplar is also facing charges for two other car break-ins across town, including one entire car theft.

These thefts both reportedly took place in Cordova and Cooper Young, according to an affidavit from the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The car that was stolen was found near Memphis International Airport.

The Tannoor Grill at 830 N Germantown Parkway was the site where a 2016 Infiniti Q50 was taken entirely, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states that this incident took place on Aril 2, and police responded around 8 p.m.

The next day, a laptop and tablet were stolen from a 2013 Audi A7 outside of Urban Outfitters, according to the affidavit. The affidavit also stated that a surveillance camera showed a gray Infiniti Q50 with the license plate reading DAP8741 pulled up behind the vehicle that was broken into and the driver, wearing a black hoodie, broke the rear passenger side window of the Audi.

On April 25, Memphis police received word from their Latent Fingerprint Section that prints from the rear side door of the Audi from Urban Outfitters matched a Chase Harris, according to the affidavit.

An abandoned vehicle was found on April 21 at 1625 Rockdale Avenue, according to the affidavit. The affidavit stated that a gray Infiniti Q50 with plates that matched the one taken from the Tannoor Grill.

On April 30, MPD said Harris was shot and suffered critical injuries while exchanging fire with an off-duty MPD officer. That officer reportedly caught him and several other people breaking into a car in the Huey's restaurant parking lot located on of Poplar Avenue, according to MPD.

Harris arrived at St. Francis Hospital after the exchanged gunfire in the Huey's restaurant parking lot, MPD said.

He was then transferred from St. Francis Hospital to Regional One Hospital in critical but stable condition and treated for his injury.

Harris was released from the hospital before investigators connected him to the parking lot shooting. MPD issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Chase Harris on May 2.

After that incident, he faced five charges of aggravated assault, theft in the amount of $10,000 to $60,000, auto burglary and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.