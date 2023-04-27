Suspicious package shuts down part of Goodman Rd. near Snowden Ln. in Southaven

The Southaven Police Department is asking the public to avoid part of Goodman Rd. near Snowden Ln. after a suspicious package was found Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public to avoid part of Goodman Rd. after a suspicious package was found Thursday.

SPD said the package was called in about 11:22 a.m. April 27, 2023, in the area of Goodman Rd. and Snowden Ln. They said the package was located, and the area was secured and evacuated.

Drivers are being asked to avoid parts of Southaven and Olive Branch, where there is an increased police presence along Goodman Rd. The FBI and the Shelby County Bomb Squad were also called in to help with the investigation. DeSoto County officials told ABC24 that SPD also asked its Emergency Services to assist with a drone.

Olive Branch Police said they have closed the area at Highway 302 (Goodman Rd.) and Malone Rd., which is just down the street.

SPD said the area will be secured for an undetermined amount of time “until we can insure there is no threat to public safety.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Southaven Police.

— Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) April 27, 2023