Swimming pool at T.O. Fuller State Park in Memphis to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The swimming pool at T.O. Fuller State Park is set to reopen, although the exact date is yet to be determined.
According to a press release, Tennessee State Parks closed all 16 of its swimming pools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are pleased to announce that Tennessee State Parks will be ready to reopen the T.O Fuller State Park swimming pool. We wanted to announce this as soon as possible,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “Tennessee State Parks are one of the best state park systems in the nation, and we are excited to once again provide this additional outdoor recreational opportunity for families in and around Shelby County to enjoy.”
No further details were released.